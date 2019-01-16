Kent Roosevelt has its new football coach. The selection has created an opening at another Suburban League program.



Alan Vanderink will be named head coach of the Rough Riders pending Board of Education approval at the February meeting.



Vanderink most recently was head coach at Tallmadge from 2016-18, where he compiled a 15-17 record. The Blue Devils went 8-4 in 2017 and qualified for the Division III playoffs in Region 9. Last fall Tallmadge was 5-5, which included a 48-32 win over Kent Roosevelt.



“Alan demonstrated to us a professionalism, a sense of organization and treating the kids well,” said Kent City Schools athletic director Mark Pfaff. “I have personally had the opportunity to watch him on the opposite sideline for the past three years and I was impressed by his preparation and having his kids prepared to play football.”



Vanderink is a graduate of Crestwood High School and Kent State. He was also the head coach at Berkshire High School, compiling a 4-6 record in 2012 in his one and only season there. Vanderink also served as an assistant coach at Garfield and Copley.



Vanderink said he first spoke to Tallmadge school administrators about his future last Thursday. He said Roosevelt needed applications for the coaching position by last Friday, so he had to work quickly.



“I’m elated,” Vanderink said. “I’m very excited to get over there. I have gotten to know the administration over there. I’ve talked to a few community members. I have so much respect for the people over there. It’s a great place.”



Tallmadge athletic director Don Seeker explained that uncertainty over Vanderink’s teaching position was a factor. Tallmadge schools faces potential cuts in teaching positions following failed levy in November.



“It would have been a total crapshoot for him to stay here and take a chance knowing he wouldn’t have a job,” Seeker said. “As much as no one wants him to go, it’s the best thing for him and his family. He has three little kids.”



“Our loss is their gain,” Seeker said. “He had no reason to leave. It was strictly the uncertainty of him having a teaching job.”



Vanderink taught Apex Learning and was in charge of in-school suspension at Tallmadge High School.



“I told him, ‘I want you to be my football coach forever, but you need to take care of your family,’” Seeker said.



Vanderink said while he is excited to meet his new team, leaving Tallmadge has been an emotional rollercoaster.



“I really can’t put it into words,” Vanderink said. “When I get these head coaching jobs, I want them to be forever. I’m not a job seeker. I moved my family here. The coaching and the building of relationships is what makes it hard.”



Vanderink said his calling is greater than what happens on Friday nights in the fall.



“Making a sincere impact in young men has always been my goal,” Vanderink said. “If I just make them better football players, I’ve failed them. I want to make them better husbands, better fathers, better role models and better people.



“I love football and I love the competitiveness and everything about it. But it’s not above the relationships and making an impact on the kids.”



Vanderink said he broke the news to his Tallmadge players Wednesday morning.



“That part was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Vanderink said. “I love those kids and I hope they love me back. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.”



Pfaff said he received 34 resumes for the position, which became open in late December when Mark Geis accepted the head coaching job at Green High School in Summit County. Pfaff, assistant superintendent Tom Larkin and high school principal Dennis Love narrowed the list to three finalists before offering the position to Vanderink.



“Our plan is for him to meet our players Thursday and then hit the ground running with meetings and the weight room,” said Pfaff. “I know he is eager to get started.”



Vanderink has a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education and will become a member of the Roosevelt teaching staff in the fall of 2019.