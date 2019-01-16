Chelsea Huffman was not to be denied.



The junior helped Cuyahoga Falls to a rare win over Twinsburg in a 54-45 picture-perfect league outing Jan. 12, but Huffman also shattered the school’s single game scoring record in the process.



Twinsburg coach Jess Mazanetz used a host of athletes defending the red-hot Huffman.



It did not matter.



The tireless Huffman exploded for 38 points. It broke the school record of 37 points, set by Keely Feeman in 1984.



Falls hasn’t garnered many wins in recent years against a powerhouse Tiger program, and this game featured two of the area’s hottest offensive players — Twinsburg junior guard Alana Ellis and Huffman.



In fact, both players came two points shy of their respective school records leading up to the game. Ellis notched 38 in a recent win over Hudson, flirting with the 40-point mark set by former Ohio Player of the Year Ashley Morrissette in 2013.



During the same period as Ellis, Huffman exploded for 35 points in a tough loss to Walsh Jesuit.



Huffman pumped in 23 second-half points against Twinsburg, hit critical free throws down the stretch, and drilled five 3-pointers.



"It felt good to break the record, but it was great to beat Twinsburg," offered a pumped-up Huffman after the win.



"Twinsburg is always tough to play, but we moved the ball around well and we kept our composure," she added. "We raised our confidence as a team with this win and it shows we can compete with programs like these, like Twinsburg."



If it wasn’t enough, Huffman also defended Ellis at times, snagged eight rebounds and dished out four assists.



"She (Huffman) had a heck of a game and I thought that we did a pretty good job on her," stressed Mazanetz, who used senior forwards Kyndall Hill and Briana Jones, plus the 6-foot Ellis to defend Huffman.



In her last four games, Huffman is averaging 33.0 points a contest.



Falls improved to 4-3 in the Suburban League National Conference and showed a huge turnaround with the win as, back on Dec. 1, Twinsburg beat Falls 61-37 on the Black Tigers own court.



"We didn’t want to take Falls lightly coming in, because they had been coming along very nicely," said Mazanetz. "I thought they executed their game plan very well and at the end of the game; our execution just was not there."



Falls head coach Joe Nowak had a strong game plan to control tempo, and his team was laser-sharp after a long week.



"It has been a roller-coaster ride," said Nowak, of his team fighting some adversity recently. "These girls showed a tremendous amount of resiliency, togetherness and heart."



"I love this team very much," said Nowak. "These kids are good players and they work hard, but they are even better people."



A layup by Ellis gave Twinsburg a 28-27 lead that was extended to 31-29 when Jada Austin buried a triple with 2:24 left in the third period.



However, Falls went on a 6-0 spurt as Huffman leaned in the paint to convert a nifty finger roll lay-in to give Falls a 35-31 lead with 16.9 ticks left in the third.



"I’m so excited for Chelsea to get the record — it is a true reflection of the work she has put in, and she is a complete player," said Nowak.



Ellis, who had 24 points, was limited to just two buckets in the fourth period, but had an offensive rebound hoop cut the lead to 35-33 as the buzzer sounded.



Having a tough shooting night, junior Falls wing Raygan Corrigall drilled a huge trey for her first points of the game to give Falls a 43-40 lead with 3:07 left in the game.



It was a possession that saw Falls grab four offensive boards to sting the hosts. Corrigall then hit a layup to make it 45-42 with 2:04 left.



Then sophomore wing Emma Brustoski had a layup off an inbounds pass to push the lead to 47-42 with 1:35 remaining.



The Tigers rallied, and with 1:23 left, Ellis drained a 3-point bomb to cut it to 47-45.



From that point on, Falls finished on a 7-0 run as the Black Tigers executed under the bright lights.



Seven converted free throws by Huffman in the final 1:02 were crucial.



"Our girls were not overwhelmed by the moment, and that was crucial, because in the past, we would struggle at times," explained Nowak, whose club only had 10 turnovers.



"I thought we moved the ball around well," said Huffman. "I was helped a lot of very good screens (many by senior Alivia Hamric and junior Olivia Lemmon) — we did great on offense."



Brustoski defended Ellis and added four points, seven boards and two thefts.



"Emma did a tremendous job on defense and used her athleticism — she is just not intimidated," said Nowak.



Late in the first half and into the second half, the Tigers tried to spread the floor and use their speed to score in half court sets, but Falls was not beaten off the dribble often.



In fact, the Tigers’ spread offense and the time it took helped Falls maintain a more desired slower tempo.



"We stressed the importance of controlling the tempo and did a great job," said Nowak.



Lemmon didn’t score, but grabbed seven boards and had three steals. She had a theft and a big blocked shot in the game’s final 46 seconds. Hamric had four points and snagged eight caroms.



Junior Abby Englehart had a nice feed to Huffman for a key 3-point shot to make it 20-17 with 1:56 left in a first half, in which Falls only committed four turnovers.