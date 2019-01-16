CUYAGHOGA FALLS — Since the turn of the calendar year, Cuyahoga Falls junior Chelsea Huffman has been on fire.



Huffman has averaged better than 30 points a game over her last four contests, including putting up a school record 38 points last Saturday vs. Twinsburg.



Thus, Kent Roosevelt coach Craig Foreman knew what was coming when his team traveled to Tom Jones Court in Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday.



"We tried to shut [Huffman] down and I think we did a good job," Foreman said. "She got most of her points at the free-throw line. We picked our poison and they got us."



Falls showed they were more than a one-person team Wednesday as the Black Tigers scored a 58-44 win over the Rough Riders. The game was nowhere near as close as the score indicated as Falls (9-5) took a 21-2 after the first quarter and then coasted home.



"I think you always want to see a complete game," said Falls coach Joe Nowak. "I think we played well for three-and-a-half quarters. It’s important for us to try and develop depth."



Falls led by as many as 32 early in the fourth quarter before Nowak emptied his bench. Roosevelt (1-15) outscored Falls 22-7 in the final quarter, but the outcome was never in doubt.



Early on, with Roosevelt’s defense focusing on Huffman, Falls’ offense was anchored by another junior — Raygan Corrigall.



Corrigall did some good work under the basket and hit three 3-pointers in the game. It all added up to career-high 20 points.



"That was Corrigall’s career high for us," Nowak said. "She’s been shooting the ball well and doing everything we ask her to do."



"We knew she could shoot," Foreman said. "They’re a great ream and we have lot of injuries that we’re dealing with."



Meanwhile, only a layup from Chloe Alexander kept the Rough Riders from a scoreless first quarter.



The onslaught continued for Falls as Corrigall kept shooting and Huffman started making trips to the free-throw line in the second quarter.



Huffman went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line on the night to finish with 20 points.



Falls pushed the lead to 36-11 at the half and 51- 22 after three quarters before Novak started substitution.



Foreman was happy to see his team didn’t give up as the Rough Riders doubled their point total in the fourth quarter. Junior Adreanne Crockett led the charge for the Rough Riders, scoring 10 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.



Novak was happy with the post players play as well. Forward Alivia Hamric had eight points and 10 rebounds for Falls, while forward Olivia Lemmon filled up the stat sheet. Lemmon finished with three points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocked shots on the night.



"We’ve talked about building up our depth," Novak said. "We’ve got to show that we’re more just Chelsea on this team."



Falls was set to host Brecksville-Broadview Heights Saturday at 2:30 p.m.



The Black Tigers will travel to Wadsworth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.



