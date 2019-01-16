AURORA — There have been some rather strange circumstances when it comes to the Suburban League this winter.



The Aurora girls basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss to a struggling Nordonia team earlier in the season, but it knocked off Suburban League National Conference heavyweights Wadsworth and Stow-Munroe Falls.



The Greenmen, who play in the smaller-school American Conference, had another showdown with a National Conference squad that is still putting its pieces together.



Like the Knights, Twinsburg gave a red-hot Aurora team quite a scare.



In the long run, though, the Greenmen refused to be denied against another Route 82 rival.



Host Aurora improved to 13-1 overall after earning a 48-32 victory over the Tigers in a Suburban League crossover showdown Wednesday.



It was the Greenmen’s sixth consecutive win. Twinsburg, which won state titles in 2011 and 2012, fell to 5-8.



Aurora got off to a bit of a slow start, but its suffocating defense overwhelmed the Tigers. Need proof? The Greenmen, who trailed 9-3 in the opening minutes, outscored Twinsburg 26-5 in the even quarters, including 11-0 in the second period.



"I thought we did a good job with help defense," Aurora head coach Erika Greenberg said. "We let them get off to a better start than we wanted to in the first quarter. I just challenged them. They responded."



Aurora led 18-11 at the half, saw its lead shrink to three (30-27) late in the third quarter and then put it away in the final eight minutes.



"We talked more about defensive possessions," Tigers’ first-year head coach Jess Mazanetz said. "I felt we were close to closing the gap and gave up an easy bucket. Those ones hurt.



"Obviously, we would like to score more. I feel we have more control on that end."



The Greenmen were able to do what they wanted to do defensively thanks to sisters Shayla Sellers, a senior guard, and Shyanne Sellers, a sophomore point guard, and to Haley Ross, a senior guard.



Those three defensive standouts kept the Tigers’ talented trio in check: junior guard Alana Ellis, who scored 38 points in a 64-38 win against Hudson earlier this month; senior forward Kyndall Hill; and senior guard/forward Bri Jones.



"They are their big three," Greenberg said of Twinsburg’s trio. "We really talked about it a lot at practice and what we need to do and what their tendencies are.



"I thought we did a really good job on them. I thought we did a good job with help defense. We let them get off to a better start than we wanted to in the first quarter. I just challenged them. I think they responded."



Shyanne Sellers continued to struggle with her outside shot. But she dictated the action in many other ways.



She finished with 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal to go along with several assists.



And despite her struggles from the perimeter, she still scored 20 points.



"Yeah, she didn’t have a great shooting night, but that didn’t affect the other aspects of her game," Greenberg said. "Last season, that would have affected her a little bit more and she would have not been as efficient in other things."



Shyanne Sellers struggled to score thanks mainly to the defense of Jones.



"Bri Jones is pretty tall and long and a very good defender," Mazanetz said. "So we put her on Shyanne and told the rest of them they have help-side responsibilities."



Five players scored at least five points for the Greenmen. Shayla Sellers added eight points and junior guard Dylynn Lasky contributed seven points.



Ellis scored 18 points, but she had to work extremely hard for those points, thanks to Shayla Sellers’ defense. No other Twinsburg player scored more than six points.



"Shay is our best defender and she has some length," Greenberg said. "I think that helped. She (Ellis) can shoot it, too, if she’s open. I thought we did a good job on her."



Mazanetz didn’t mind seeing her top offensive threat try to take matters in her own hands. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Ellis couldn’t find much room to operate throughout the evening.



"We put a lot of weight on her shoulders," Mazanetz said. "I think sometimes, she kind of carries it and she feels she to help the team, that’s what she has to do. She’ll be the first to say, ‘How can I help the team?’



"It’s a fine line," Mazanetz added. "There are times when we want her to attack and be aggressive. But there are times when they are doubling and triple-teaming her and we need other people to step up too."



Although it was another double-digit loss, Mazanetz was encouraged by her team’s ability to bounce back from an ugly 61-37 defeat to National Conference foe Cuyahoga Falls last Saturday.



"I thought we showed glimpses of playing really well against them," Mazanetz said. "That gives us a little bit of confidence, especially coming off Saturday.



"We needed a little bit of momentum going forward. We are just trying to stay positive and build on the things that we do well."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto.