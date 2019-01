The Aurora boys basketball team is in a bit of a funk right now.



The Greenmen lost their fourth straight game after falling to Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 68-63 Tuesday in Chardon.



The game was tied at 30 at halftime. Gabriel Elsawy led Aurora (6-5) with a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers.



Justin Gentile knocked down three triples on his way to 13 points and Cooper Bizjak and Ethan Hays each scored 10 points for the Greenmen.