There’s one thing happening on a crisp Friday night in the fall that tops everything else — high school football.



Especially in Ohio, high school football isn’t just something that involves high school kids, some coaches and parents. Games are truly community events, huddling generations together atop aluminum bleachers for hours at a time.



But what happens when the "thing to do" isn’t being done at all? While it’s still months away, that’s certainly one of the many possible realities for high school football — and high school sports in general — as COVID-19 continues its spread through the United States.



Right now, it’s one big waiting game and everything is on the table.



While professional sports leagues are large enough entities to unfurl grand plans of operating in virus-free super bubbles, high school sports do not have that luxury. There are no billionaire owners or billion-something-dollar TV contracts to go around.



High schools must simply wait for the governor’s OK to resume certain athletic activities.



There is some cause for optimism in Ohio. During a May 14 briefing in Columbus, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced low-contact and non-contact sports could resume May 26 in Ohio, as long as certain safety protocols are followed.



While that means almost nothing for football — decidedly not a "low-contact" or "non-contact" sport — it means Ohio is working to get to a place where organized sports can return.



The earliest football teams will seemingly be able to come back in any form is July 1 — the first day school building and facilities are set to be opened, according to the most recent guidelines.



"Right now, we’re all shooting for July 1," Triway football head coach Eric Brenner said. "I’ve seen that the Indiana High School Athletic Association picked that as their date to restart and I just saw that Georgia did the same thing. I don’t know if we will restart July 1 because obviously who knows what’s going to happen, but that’s my thought right now. Hopefully that’s the day we get back together."



As to what football practice might look like, if it’s allowed at all, in July? That’s anybody’s guess, including coaches. Wooster football head coach Doug Haas has made preliminary plans as to what things might look like, but he knows he might have to scrap those at any instant.



"We’ve modified our summer calendar," Haas said. "If that were to change, then we would just modify again. I’m not going to make calendars and schedules on what I think is going to happen. I’m making calendars and schedules based on what I know right now. ... When we first get together to be able to condition and lift and stuff, it’s going to be in smaller group settings and spread out through the day and the days. The problem is, how long are the timelines? That’s the unknown."



The nature of football makes it a unique beast to tame during a time when large gatherings and contact are discouraged or just flat-out not allowed. Cohesion is necessary in football, from huddles to positioning on the line of scrimmage. And, to state the obvious, this isn’t flag football. It’s tackle football. Restrictions will have to start flying for tackling to be allowed any time soon.



Then there’s the matter of the large numbers that make up football teams, crowded high school weight rooms and hard-to-sterilize equipment like shoulder pads and helmets.



And if football is allowed, will fans be allowed to watch the same way they’ve watched in the past? Will football games still be the centerpiece of Friday night in the fall of 2020 (and perhaps beyond)?



"When we play West Holmes, there’s going to be 2,500 people there and they’re going to be standing around the track," Brenner said. "It’s always that way and it’s probably always going to be that way. Without that type of atmosphere, absolutely it would be very, very strange. But if it came down to that, I think everybody involved would rather get out there and play in front of nobody than not play at all."



There are many more questions than answers right now.



One thing almost every coach in America will agree on though — they want the season to happen. If it needs to be a few games shorter? That’s fine. If they only get a few weeks of practice in before Week 1? Fine. They just don’t want a season to go by the wayside.



"All I’m trying to do is be prepared for that day when they say, ‘go,’ Brenner said. "All we can do is hope we are going to have a season."



Unfortunately for us, like Brenner, the only thing to do now is wait.