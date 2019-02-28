WOOSTER — A shortage of local housing options is contributing to difficulties local companies are having filling available local jobs.



And it’s affecting all price ranges, whether one is renting or wanting to buy a home or apartment. What was once a more fluid housing market has stagnated.



During his last two State of the City addresses, Wooster Mayor Bob Breneman has stated the promotion of residential development as one of his administration’s goals.



During his most recent address Feb. 12, Breneman said, he heard "one of the reasons workers were shy to come (to Wooster) was that they couldn’t find a place to live once they got here." However, he mentioned more than 250 units are currently being proposed at various price points.



"People have come to me and said we’re growing too fast," Breneman said, but he noted that current population growth is slower than it had been in recent decades. Still, he said, housing starts have declined at a faster rate than the population has grown. "Our housing really has slowed down," he said, "which is why the market has grown so tight."



It’s impacting the entire spectrum of the housing marking, but is particularly impacting those at the lower income levels.



"We are seeing people spend up to 50 percent of their income for housing," said Stan Popp, executive director of the Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority. The general rule of thumb is no more than 30 percent of household’s income should be spent on housing-related cost.



"Right now, there is a housing issue, there are very few openings today" Popp said. "The availability of rental housing for our voucher program is a conversation we have been having frequently lately. We probably have 45 or 50 people out there right now with vouchers looking for a place to live."



Popp, who has been at the agency nearly 25 years, explained that the housing market, historically, has been cyclical. But that is no longer the case. In addition, approximately 80 units of non-viable housing units have been demolished."



In the recent past, when the area laid claim to the home of corporations like Rubbermaid, the housing market was fluid. Popp explained that people would enter the housing market and after a few job promotions, they would look to move into a larger dwelling. This would create an opening throughout the chain, from low-cost housing through homes at the luxury level.



But that is not necessarily occurring today, the market and the economy has become stagnant and people are opting to hold on to what they have.



Although the economy is currently relatively good, people remain skeptical about job security.



"People that own homes are holding on to them," said Beth Weaver, executive director for Habitat for Humanity and Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce board member. "There is some hesitation for people considering a move. People from a neighboring county might work here, but aren’t confident enough to make a full move."



"It looks to me like there is a whole convergence of things going on," Weaver said. "If someone relocates to the area for work, that is not really opening anything up. If they move to the area, they aren’t selling a house here. The house they left is in another area. I don’t think Wayne County is in a good position to meet the housing need."



Adding to the allure of longer distance commutes is cheap gas prices. Weaver said that the sense she has, at this time, is that housing is a barrier to economic growth in the area. "People can’t find the right housing," she said. "And with cheap gas prices, why uproot your family if commuting is an option?"



Traci Pauley, President of the Wayne Holmes Association of Realtors said that right now, the housing market is in good shape compared to last year.



"We had a really big issue with inventory in 2018," she said. "We are seeing people list their property. It is not as bad as last year when everybody was looking, but no one was selling. There isn’t 20 people trying to get one property, it is evening out."



Pauley warned that it might take a while longer than in the past to find a home.



"I would suggest people be prepared for a longer process, but it is definitely possible to find a house," she said. "Start as early as possible looking and get pre-qualified, so when you are ready to buy, everything is ready to go. You need to be ready to move once you find a house. Lower priced homes usually sell faster than luxury homes."



There is a solution to getting on track and finding affordable housing — and it is nothing new. Pauley said that establishing stable work history and maintaining a good credit score is the key to home ownership.



Brandon Von Almen, sales manager for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. in Wooster, said that the average loan amount that he sees in around $145,000 in Wayne County. When calculating a home loan payment, Von Almen said that it is approximately $500 for every $100,000 borrowed.



