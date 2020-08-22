While I believe the economy and the coronavirus pandemic are very important issues in this election, I feel that law and order and our safety is the most crucial issue at this chaotic time. We can’t prosper without it.



We are in the 85th day of violence and unrest in Portland, Oregon and other cities. No one is calling out the violence, although the mayor of Portland finally has come out and condemned it. What took him so long?



Without adequate police, law-abiding citizens are left to defend themselves. The criminals have the guns, but the store owners and homeowners are having their guns taken away from them. The criminals are protected and the law-abiding citizens are being prosecuted. There is something wrong here.



The violent demonstrations have burned our flags and Bibles and the radical left is allowing it to happen. They would never get away with burning the Koran in Muslim countries. How can we survive in this environment?



Our First and Second Amendments are being threatened. We can’t remain silent any longer.



In Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech, she never addressed law and order. All she did was attack President Trump. I guess she doesn’t think all the violence and chaos is a problem. She doesn’t have a clue.



In 1959, the former Soviet Union communist leader Nikita Krushchev, visited the United States. While in the U.S., he made this statement: "We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within." His prediction, unfortunately appears to be coming true. How sad. The Democratic Party is being taken over by the radical left.



In these uncertain times, with so much hatred, racism, discrimination and injustice in our world today, God gives us peace in the midst of a storm.



Only God’s love can erase evil. Love never fails.



There are in the end three things that last: faith, hope and love. And the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13.



Rosemarie Murray



Wooster