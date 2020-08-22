I am afraid. Americans are struggling with the COVID 19 pandemic, its economic consequences, the challenges of systemic racism, and the issue of whether students should return to classes.



Now, President Trump and his Postmaster General are trying to dismantle the United States Post Office to alter a presidential election.



Democracy is at stake in this election. The Annenberg Public Policy Center (April 10, 2020) says that there is "no evidence" to support the claim that "mailed ballots are corrupt."



Lt. Gov. John Husted, former Secretary of State in Ohio, studied the 2012, 2014 and 2016 Ohio elections and found 820 errors out of 14,400,000 ballots cast – a .002% error rate. (Columbus Dispatch 5/31/2020). Yet there are reports that the Postmaster has delayed mailings, mail sorting machines are being recalled and mailboxes are being removed.



All of these actions will make it harder to cast and count mail-in ballots in the November election. Lives also are being impacted by these actions – mailed medicines for veterans have been delayed, Social Security checks are late, and bills are arriving post-due. Americans have voted by mail in times of war, during depressions and epidemics; the actions of President Trump are purely political and threaten the lives and well-being of Americans and the very democracy of the United States of America.



We must protest these actions and vote early or in-person to assure that our votes are counted. Regardless of your party or political persuasion, these actions are wrong. Democracy demands that every voice should be heard and every vote count.



For a sitting President (who has requested his own absentee ballot in Florida) to deny American citizens access to mail ballots in a pandemic is authoritarian and totalitarian. We must speak out now and vote to save our Democracy.



Dan O’Rourke



Wooster