Democratic presidents that have given us what we have today and beyond...



Woodrow Wilson passed the first labor and child welfare laws.



Franklin Roosevelt brought water to California’s Central Valley, electrified Appalachia, and Social Security.



Harry Truman began the fight to bring down the barriers of race and gender, oversaw the reconstruction of Europe by establishing the Marshall Plan Treaty Organization.



John F. Kennedy dared Americans to put a man on the moon and created the Peace Corps. Kennedy and Johnson passed the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act. Johnson declared a War on Poverty and created Medicare.



Jimmy Carter negotiated the historic Camp David peace accord between Egypt and Israel.



President Clinton’s policies put people first and resulted in the longest period of economic expansion in peacetime history. The Deficit Reduction Act of 1993 -- passed without a single Republican vote. President Clinton’s last budget was over $200 billion in surplus.



President Obama, rescued the country from the Great Recession. Signed the Affordable Care Act. Ended the war in Iraq. Order for the capture and killing of Osama Bin Laden. Supported the LGBT community’s fight for marriage equality. Saved the U.S. auto industry. Signed DACA. Signed the Consumer Protection Act. Repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy. Signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Act (pay discrimination against women). And much more.



The Democratic Party is America’s last best hope to bridge the divisions of class, race, religion, ethnicity and sexual orientation.



While we have accomplished a great deal as a nation and as a party, we must continue to move forward by electing Vice President Joe Biden as our next president to incorporate all Americans into the fabric of our nation. Now you know why we Democrats are passionate in continuing the principles of strength, inclusion and opportunity. The only way we can save and recuperate the country is by voting in November. I am a proud Democrat.



Lupe Williams



Wooster



Vice Chair of Development



for the Ohio Democratic



Women's Caucus

