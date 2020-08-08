As members of the Wooster Homelessness Task Force, a volunteer group of local citizens, we would like to share some thoughts about the situation of the homeless people living and sleeping on the downtown streets in Wooster.



Clearly there is no reason why downtown residents should have to listen to loud noise on the Square during the night, and downtown business people should not have to cope with a mess left behind by people sleeping in their doorways. But the curfew is at best a short-term measure.



More comprehensive solutions are needed for people with few sanitation facilities, places to wash, fresh drinking water, and above all, no safe and clean place to sleep. Especially during this pandemic, when so many public buildings and churches are closed, why not ask how we as members of the Wooster community — the faith and civic groups, social service agencies, downtown businesses and local government — can work together to provide more of these basic necessities?



Much is already being done. The Wooster City administration has opened restrooms at Schellin Park; local congregations have sponsored a portable sanitation facility and are donating hand sanitizer, masks, bottled water and hygiene supplies; meal programs and food pantries continue during the shutdown. The city and Wayne County commissioners are supporting the Salvation Army Living Room project, which will offer daytime space for respite and connection to social services when that space can be safely opened.



Much remains to do: for example, the creation of safe night-time shelter, which offers the stability for people to improve their physical and mental health, receive benefits, look for work and regain confidence and dignity. The Wayne County Housing Coalition has recently added additional shelter space to its five-year plan. The Wooster Homelessness Task Force is working with them and other community agencies to establish such shelter. Reaching this goal will take a strong coalition and wide-spread community support. But its achievement will benefit the whole Wooster community.



As our plans develop, we will welcome community partners and volunteers.



Susan Figge



Wooster Homelessness Task Force