Many thanks to the 45 volunteers who braved the heat at Barnes Preserve on Saturday. With your help, we managed to clear most of the saplings from the meadow that were jeopardizing the birds and pollinators that need open spaces. It was a huge success.



Thanks to Wooster Daily Record reporter Samantha Ickes for getting the word out with the news article and Mark Glasgo from MCTV.



Denny Jordan, Chairman



Wayne County Park District



Board of Commissioners