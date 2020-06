This is a teachable moment. Keep the statues and add an adjacent plaque and explain the entire story of the individual. One can be celebrated for the good things accomplished but we cannot ignore horrible transgressions and shameful activities.

Remove public art and one loses the opportunity to teach total history and perhaps any history. That serves no one. 2020 is a momentous year and a great time to right many wrongs, not add to them.

Ann Seren, Columbus