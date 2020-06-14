In the three decades since the beating of unarmed black motorist Rodney King — the first proof of unequal police treatment captured on video and blasted across the country — law enforcement departments have remained all too powerful, racially biased and virtually unchecked, despite repeated attempts at reform.



In 1992, Americans reacted to the verdict (the cops were acquitted on nearly all charges) and brutalization primarily along color lines. African Americans in Los Angeles rioted. Many white Americans were baffled by the anger. King came forward after several days of the city's destruction and wondered whether we could "all get along."



Shamefully, in the nearly 30 years since, the nation's stockpile of police brutality footage has drastically grown. But the public reaction has come closer to King's call. People of all ethnic backgrounds protested last month's killing of unarmed black man George Floyd. The cellphone footage was brutal.



After Floyd's death, nearly 60% of Americans say cops are more likely to use force against African Americans. That recognition, long obvious to black America, has finally made its way into mainstream society.



The shift in attitude was long overdue, as are the policy changes that Congress must enact.



Lawmakers should start with the basics — some of which Democrats have proposed in their Justice in Policing Act:



— Set strong national use-of-force standards. The chokehold that Chauvin used on Floyd was part of Minneapolis Police Department policy, even though other law enforcement departments had banned it. National standards should, at the least, ban all chokeholds. Mandatory deescalation and implicit bias training should also be included.



— End qualified immunity. Police officers, who are charged with enforcing the law and empowered with deadly force to do it, should be held to a higher standard than the public when it comes to following that law. Qualified immunity allows for just the opposite — shielding cops from responsibility for violations.



— End civil asset forfeiture without criminal charges. Intended primarily for use against drug dealers and organized crime, the program has been abused nationwide to strip minorities of their homes, cars and cash without criminal charges.



— End no-knock warrants. Two months before Floyd's death, black female Breonna Taylor's body was riddled with bullets by police officers who erroneously entered her home using a no-knock warrant. Her boyfriend thought he was standing his ground against an intruder when he fired the first shot. Officers had not identified themselves, according to reports. A Supreme Court ruling already bans such warrants except for extreme cases.



— End police militarization. Police brutality didn't begin with militarization. But the distribution of surplus armored tanks, grenade launchers and other military equipment to local departments has made already volatile police departments even more brutal.



— End special rights for officers accused of on-the-job misconduct. Police unions protect too many officers after clear violations of their duty. Chauvin, for example, had at least 18 complaints, according to a CNN report. Officers accused of criminal conduct should be treated like any other criminal suspect, and police unions should no longer be able to negotiate terms for the discipline of officer.



Department of Justice consent decrees aren't enough. The Obama administration issued multiple decrees, most notably in Ferguson, Missouri. But the DOJ had to file a lawsuit to force the town to follow through on recommendations.



Such decrees are too easily reversed. Former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, loosened the requirements for such agreements, essentially undoing much of the work the Obama administration had put in place.



And the piecemeal approach, which started with a decree covering the Los Angeles police force after the Rodney King riots, has not worked. Nationwide standards are badly needed.



It is insulting to the black community that 30 years of video evidence was needed as a catalyst for national change. Nonetheless, decades of police brutality videos make plain a community's suffering. Congress, it's well past time to heed policing protests and force departments to change.



Floyd's body has been laid to rest, but the movement to end police brutality must finally achieve strong national action.



— USA TODAY