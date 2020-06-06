At the behest of Roy Burns in his letter of Sunday, May 30, I read Psalms 91 in its entirety for, probably, the umpteenth time in my life.



Given all the things one who puts their trust in God can supposedly do without fear of consequences, as listed in that passage, it seems to me one should not have to fear a collapsing economy or the negative, self-imposed immunological effects of wearing a mask.



The wearing of a mask during this time is less about protecting oneself from contracting COVID-19 than preventing its spread to others (CDC). Since Mr. Burns cherry-picked a Bible passage to make his point, I will take the liberty to do the same. In Mathew 7 Jesus sets out a standard for human interaction, commonly known as The Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do to you.



I choose to wear a mask, not out of fear, but out of respect for those with whom I come in contact.



Jim Swartzentruber



Jeromesville