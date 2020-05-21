Heads up, bar patrons: If you want to be able to frequent your favorite establishments with regularity, you can help keep them open by following a few simple rules put in place to keep you healthy.



Likewise, bar owners: It is in your interests to police your clientele effectively so state enforcers aren’t forced to issue citations to keep conditions in your saloon safe for all customers.



Human nature being what it is, responsible behavior is not always the hallmark of every person who patronizes places that sell alcohol to be consumed on the premises. There are those among us, unfortunately, who will be rule breakers and maybe even revel in their rebellion.



But this is no time to be tolerant of boorish oafs who risk the health of others in their vicinity by failing to follow a couple of conditions that allowed bars and restaurants to begin offering patio service on Friday and will allow indoor dining across the state starting Thursday.



Gov. Mike DeWine is right to beef up enforcement of orders his administration issued to reopen bars and restaurants under terms intended to keep all customers safe.



Those who fail to follow the rules will be targeted by an enforcement team that DeWine said Monday he is creating within the Ohio Department of Public Safety to conduct safety compliance checks in crowded bars and restaurants. Penalties could be severe, with citations possibly leading to revocation of liquor licenses.



State investigators also will work with municipal authorities to prosecute owners of businesses found in violation of the orders for safe operation of bars and restaurants. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein called for in a prepared statement an "education-first, citation-second approach" to complying with Dine Safe Ohio rules.



It would be far better for business and our health, though, if Ohioans who have longed to venture out for a meal or drinks with friends and family work together with those who operate bars and restaurants to abide by safe-distancing guidelines.



New rules aimed at limiting exposure to coronavirus are straightforward: No more than 10 people are permitted at a table in a restaurant or bar; parties must be 6 feet apart, and customers must be seated while eating and drinking.



The rules make sense, given all we have learned this spring about how COVID-19 can spread easily from persons who don’t even know they are infected.



But the rules also mean certain establishments, especially those catering to a younger crowd craving the kind of social interaction they’re accustomed to, must adopt a different vibe to operate safely. While bars and restaurants can serve food and drinks, social activities such as dancing or playing darts are still prohibited.



Keeping our distance, forgoing the urge to mingle and staying seated while eating or drinking admittedly run counter to what some people might have in mind for an evening out after close to two months of being ordered by the state to stay home as much as possible.



But observing these conditions, as the governor has said most patrons and establishment owners did last weekend, are necessary steps to safely reopening the highly social businesses that restaurants and bars are by nature.



Whether your taste runs to fine restaurants or a neighborhood tavern, we hope a few knuckleheads don’t ruin the cautious reopening of public dining for all of us.