



If you're like most of us, there's only so much bad news you can take on any given issue. So, as a break, let's get off the coronavirus topic that's been sweeping the world. Instead, let's cover a more pleasant subject.

Let's return to those days of yesteryear when spring-time in Ohio greeted us with warm, seasonal weather as we welcomed it with gardening, neighborhood get-togethers and other outdoor activities. After all, spring's a great time of the year, and after a long winter, the warm days of sunshine and soft cool nights for sleeping with the windows open from right after the eleven o'clock news until those first rays of sunlight peep over the horizon are a welcome respite from what ol' man winter delivers.

Sit back, relax and think of days when roosters crow their cock-a-doodles letting the world know if they don't wake up life could surely pass them by. Think of those spring days when you and your dog camped under a full moon; your faithful, loyal friend, by your side for protection and comfort.

Remember how you thought you could not have picked a better evening and how the two of you woke in the early morning hours to the sound of birds and other critters scurrying about here and there. And just like you, they too were taking advantage of spring's warm weather, at least while it lasted.

A babbling brook bisects a meadow filled with patches of bright, yellow-blossomed dandelions and other multi-colored flowers as it gives rise to cold, clear, sparkling water for morning campfire coffee. And as your trusty sidekick sips the water, you, too, take advantage of God's loving benevolence with tightly, cupped hands.

While adding fresh firewood to the dying embers, you absorb the surrounding panorama like no other morning view could produce and you watch your faithful companion playfully chase a bushy tailed squirrel up a tall hickory tree. Knowing full well he'll never catch it, the squirrel jumps from one limb to another and then out of sight. Realizing he's lost that game, he then spots two bunnies and starts a new chase, only to lose once again.

You quickly realize the entertainment your dog provided was worth more than all the morning news could ever offer and you breathe in a deep and satisfying sigh of contentment.

Chipmunks play about, filling their jaws with dried acorns and nuts left over from winter. As they scamper up trees to nests, feeding new family members, you wonder why humanity gave up all this for the “comfort” of city living and the rat race of trying to make it among millions of others. In spite of your inability to answer your own query, you're glad you are where you are, wouldn't trade the moment for anything the city has to offer and don't look forward to returning.

Walking off a camp-fire breakfast, your dog and you hike about the meadows and hillsides and marvel at the small game that entertainingly romps before your eyes in an unrehearsed show no live theater could ever, or even attempt, to produce. And watching it you chuckle even more, thanking God once again for all He has given humanity. And in your mind, you wonder how long it will take for the rest of His creation just to experience what you have seen on this special day?

At home, you look forward to finishing your garden, keeping it weeded and while sitting in a lawn chair, you enjoy those balmy breezes coming in off the lake.

Ah yes! Springtime may mean something different to each of us, but whatever, it's always pleasant. It's always a happy moment. It's always welcomed and has an everlasting longing to continue. I could be wrong, but I doubt you can say that about any other season of the year.

If humanity only opened their eyes and ears, looked about and listened, we'd be subjected to fewer disagreements among family, neighbors, friends, states and nations.

