Political support for clean energy is starting to grow again in Ohio, and I’m glad it’s happening.

In the Oct. 19 Dispatch.com article “Environmentalists, others worry as state board pulls plans for solar project,” The Dispatch wrote about the Ohio Power Siting Board pulling approval for a major utility-scale solar project.

On April 16, the OPSB approved that project and took action to move two more forward. These projects will generate $180 million in new revenue for those local communities and schools at a time when budgets are decreasing exponentially due to COVID-19.

Ohio was listed recently as a top state in the Midwest for solar development by a well-respected industry analytics firm. And nationally, renewable energy is set to account for 21% of electricity this year — up from 10% in 2010.

On March 12, right before COVID-19 effectively shut down our state, a group of clean-energy industry leaders, myself included, joined Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder for the groundbreaking of the Hillcrest Solar project — the largest to ever break ground in Ohio — resulting in $72 million for the local communities and sourcing solar panels manufactured at First Solar in Perrysburg.

Householder said, in part: “These are the types of things we have to continue to pursue for our state to be as successful as it can be.”

I agree.

Ohio’s economic future depends on clean energy — and we are just getting started.

Daniel Sawmiller, Ohio energy policy director, Climate & Clean Energy Program, Natural Resources Defense Council, Upper Arlington