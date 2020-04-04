For the first time in many of our lives, we have to face down our mortality. We’re not immortal … we never were. As a Christian who believes death does not get the final word, I must still acknowledge that death does get a word. We will still feel its sting. I lament that sad truth amid a faceless enemy like COVID-19.



We live in a time primed for lament. Amid the deniers and the hypers, we are all left quarantined and frantically washing our hands, an act that now has enormous significance.



The crucifixion of Jesus begins with a world leader frantically washing his hands to avoid the chaos of the moment. The washing of hands was his way of dealing with his crisis. In a spirit of self-preservation, Pilate washed his hands and the rest is history. I think we understand Pontus Pilate. We especially stand with him amid the crises of our times. We do not want to give up because we are terrified we will not get back.



Pilate’s gospel was self-preservation. Jesus’ was self-sacrifice. Pilate’s focus was a crown. Jesus’ focus was the cross. Pilate’s cry was "I’m God." Jesus’ cry was "my God, my God." We want quick solutions and Jesus offers a path of patient hope.



Amid the tenuous times we find ourselves, we have before us a tale of two kingdoms. We can be the fearful ones who wash our hands for self-preservation. Or we can be the hope-filled ones who bring love to the world around us. Washing hands always will be necessary but why we do it is essential. We are not saved by Pilate’s washed hands. We are saved because our saving Lord experienced the shedding of his own blood, over his hands, onto all of eternity.



Look around you and realize that COVID-19 is not faceless. Its face is the child that we quarantine to keep safe. Its face is an elderly relative we shield from the virus. Let us cherish them. Lament with them. Let us remain tethered to one another and to God.



Jason Barnhart



Ashland