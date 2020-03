There are a great number of people at risk for the coronavirus who don't have access to personal protective equipment. They are the cashiers who sell us our groceries, without which we'd go hungry.

They aren't as much at risk from the virus as our health care workers, but they run a close second. I'm hoping that as soon as we can protect our health care workers, we don't just rest on our laurels but try to protect the workers in industries nearly as vital.

Clifton Carl Jr., Fremont