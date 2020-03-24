This will not be your typical letter discussing politics and other controversial subjects. This is about recognizing the positive in uncertain times. During this current crisis, many of us have had plenty of time to reflect about what is truly important in our lives, like God, family and country.

People are experiencing tremendous difficulties, like unaccomplished sports goals, loss of high school or college graduations, loss of jobs and income, loss of retirement nest eggs and even loved ones’ lives. My loss pales in comparison.

My daughters were planning a surprise golden wedding anniversary party with family members invited from near and far. It no longer was a surprise when they advised me it had to be canceled due to the current pandemic. There will be no decorations hanging from the walls and ceiling, no delicious feast, no laughter, no roar of loud family member conversations and no cake with 50 blazing candles.

However, there still is a bright light shining in my heart for the wife God gave me 50 years ago. I’m more than content to be sequestered alone at home on that milestone day with that amazing person named Diane that I have loved for all those years. For that alone I am unafraid and truly blessed.

Larry Sesto, Blacklick