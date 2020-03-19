During a pandemic, the last thing you want is sick people going to work, and infecting others, because the workers won't get paid if they stay home. For years, in fact, public health experts have argued that the USA's absence of national paid sick leave, nearly unique among developed nations, would come back to haunt us during a major health crisis.



They were, of course, right. But paid-leave mandates have been fought all the way by small businesses and by large corporations that employ low-paid workers, including those in the restaurant and grocery business.



The measure passed late last week by the House, mandating two weeks sick leave, is a step in the right direction. Sick leave is absolutely vital to empower sick workers to stay home and away from others while still keeping bread on the table.



However, in the face of industry and Republican opposition, the House-passed bill is incomplete and has some gaping holes. It would only apply to companies with fewer than 500 people and allow the Labor Department to exempt those with fewer than 50 if it feels that the mandate would jeopardize their business.



Fortunately, the political ground seems to have shifted since the House passage, and a more robust Senate bill looks likely. On Monday, President Donald Trump called for expanding the measure.



The Senate needs to include large companies. While companies with at least 500 employees are much more apt to already have paid sick leave, many do not. Approximately 1 in 10 workers at these companies don't, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This translates to 6 million people. With the possibility of hardship exemptions for companies with fewer than 50 workers, the numbers working while sick will likely remain too high.



Nor does this bill do anything permanent, meaning that Congress would have to enact new legislation for the next outbreak, perhaps after it has already reached contagion levels.



All countermeasures against outbreaks, including incentives for sick people to stay home, work best in the early stages, even before officials have a sense of just how serious the problem is.



Because some states and localities have adopted mandatory sick leave policies, we can see that it has been effective in combating seasonal flu outbreaks. According to a study by researchers at Cornell University and the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, U.S. patients reporting flu-like symptoms dropped an average of 11% in the first year after local mandatory leave policies were enacted.



The United States is a much more entrepreneurial, individualistic and less regulated society than many others. We don’t, for instance, have the elaborate pensions that some nations do. And our federal government does not intervene in labor as other nations do.



For the most part, this serves us well. The only nations that are wealthier on a per capita basis are resource-rich places like Qatar and Norway, or much smaller, more homogeneous, countries like Singapore and Switzerland.



In health care, however, this approach does us real harm. The millions priced out of medical coverage pose a threat to society during an outbreak.



Not mandating sick leave might seem pro-business. But it is in fact anti-health.



