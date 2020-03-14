I’ve had the experience of working with attorney Karen Kellogg as an employee of the schools. I observed both she and Mr. Kellogg to be very involved, and supportive of their school, sometimes above and beyond.



Attorney Kellogg could also be ... pushy, for the RIGHT reasons, The lady did her homework, she could be direct, but fair.



Thankfully, attorney Kellogg did her job, protected the one who really needed it, and deserved it.



No doubt, she can, and will serve our county very well as Juvenile / Probate judge.



Kyle Jacobsen



Ashland