There are few topics as polarizing as politics. People can look at the same situation and have very opposing opinions. With elections, discussions can become heated. Even with strong disagreements, we need elected officials who serve the best interests of the township, state, country etc. and not themselves.



Each important issue, policy or law, should be decided on its individual merit. Perhaps it is time to do away with having only two political parties. Obviously many critical things are decided, not by their pros and cons, not by what is best for the people but by what most benefits the "party" or legislator.



The character, reputation and actions of any elected representative must be above reproach. They must be knowledgeable, understanding and compassionate, especially of children and disadvantaged. They must be honorable, trustworthy and forthcoming without even an appearance of impropriety. If they violate the trust of those represented, penalties should be severe.



Elections should not be based on the number of signs, extensive advertising or polling results. Voters should consider if candidate promises are realistic and will be worked for in conjunction with the other elected representatives. One person alone cannot accomplish legislation, establish programs etc. Will they have the wisdom to consult experts? What have they promoted or voted for in previous years?



What relevant experience and training do the candidates offer? For example, a juvenile court judge needs not only knowledge of the laws but an in-depth understanding of how the trauma of abuse and neglect affect a child. Do they realize how a child perceives time and separation? Can they appreciate how the effects of a bad childhood extend into the teen and adult years so that these youth should be helped and not just disciplined? Will they see if parents are struggling and just need assistance? Juvenile cases are critical, for decisions by that judge can greatly affect many for the rest of their lives.



Elections are serious matters with many possible favorable or detrimental consequences. Once in office, there are few restraints of power or ways to hold any representative accountable.



Judy Kocab



Ashland