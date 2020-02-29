I am writing this letter to the editor in my capacity as Ward 3 city councilman, but also representing all five council members with one voice to ask you to please vote "yes" to renew the 0.25% tax levy for continued street improvements in the city of Ashland.



The original levy was passed in 2016, and by the end of 2019, 85 streets have been resurfaced, and 56 lane miles have been paved. This equates to $6.3 million tax dollars received from this levy, and used specifically for these street improvements.



It may seem like a lot has been done already, but there are 308 streets and 220 lane miles in the city. That means there are still 223 streets to be resurfaced and 164 lane miles to pave.



So, much has been done, but much more needs to be done to make for a smooth ride all over our fine city. It is our hope that we can also establish a long-term maintenance plan that will allow the city to be more proactive than reactive in the upkeep of our streets.



We sincerely appreciate the citizens of Ashland passing the original levy in 2016, and hope you will give serious consideration to renewing the levy this year. Your vehicles will appreciate it as well!



Dennis Miller



Ashland