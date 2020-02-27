Karen DeSanto Kellogg is by far the most qualified and experienced candidate for Ashland County juvenile and probate judge. Her heart has always been for children and families.



I have the utmost respect for her as a person and a friend. She’s the real deal. Actions speak louder than words. She’s a mother of five, involved with the schools and fellow parents, Ashland County Woman of Achievement, Best of the Best, Ashland County Park District and other community organizations, and has served and serves on many of their boards over the years, not to mention her unparalleled experience as an attorney for almost 20 years, guardian ad litem, and assistant county prosecutor. She works well with law enforcement and other community leaders and servants. I encourage you to get out and vote at the March 17 primary.



K.E. double L. O. double G. Kellogg’s best for you. And Ashland County.







Kolleen Crall



Ruggles Township