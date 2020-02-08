Losing a sense of self is an insidious reality of brain injury. It's a purgatory of living in a mental fog, struggling with solutions for everyday issues, inability to navigate emotional control, headaches and more. At its most transient, the injury is a simple concussion where symptoms are mercifully fleeting as the brain recovers relatively fast, as if from a bruise. But where the damage is lasting, there can be tragedies like Ryan Larkin.



Tormented by changes in his brain after suffering blast exposures serving as a Navy SEAL in Iraq and Afghanistan, he took his life at 29 at his parents' home in 2017. "Every day, Ryan suffered from a headache and struggled to understand what was wrong with him," his father, Frank, wrote in a letter last month to President Donald Trump.



Frank Larkin is a former SEAL and retired sergeant-at-arms for the U.S. Senate. Ryan was his only son. Larkin's letter of concern to Trump was in response to dismissive remarks the president made about blast-related brain injury.



Trump had announced that "no Americans were harmed" after an Iranian missile attack on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Jan. 8, in retaliation for the killing of Iran's top military leader. As it turned out, despite troops huddling in bomb shelters, dozens suffered brain injuries from the explosions when a payload of nearly a ton slammed into their base.



Instead of merely acknowledging what was probably an honest mistake, Trump dismissed the blast-related brain injuries as "headaches ... not very serious ... (not) bad injuries."



The commander in chief's comment "was a hard hit to the gut," Larkin wrote in his letter.



He wasn't alone in his disappointment. Veterans groups, led by the 1.6 million member Veterans of Foreign Wars, demanded a presidential apology.



The reason? Traumatic brain injury has long been known as "the signature wound" of America's 21st century wars against insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since 2000, more than 400,000 troops have been diagnosed with at least mild versions of the injury, a good many as a result of exposure to blasts. Some troops earn Purple Hearts for it.



Meanwhile, the injury has bedeviled military medicine. In response to the enemy's weapon of choice in Iraq and Afghanistan — the cheap but effective roadside bomb, or improvised explosive device (IED) — troops wore body armor and rode in heavily fortified vehicles to survive the explosions.



Somehow, they could still suffer a traumatic brain injury. In the Iranian ballistic missile attack, the explosions were of a magnitude greater than an IED. Roadside bombs often contained a few dozen to a 100 hundred pounds of explosives. Iran's missile warheads are 20 times larger.



It was little wonder then that U.S. troops — 64 at latest count — were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury in the Iranian attack. While 39 quickly recovered and returned to duty, the rest are still displaying symptoms, and several have been airlifted back to America.



Even after nearly two decades of war, there is still so much the military doesn't understand about blast-related brain injury. Scientists haven't developed a means, such as a blood test, to definitively diagnose it and must rely basically on guess work based on symptoms. They haven't devised an imaging system that can see the brain damage to monitor recovery. And mysteries remain about what emanates from a blast that damages the brain in the absence of blunt-force or penetrating trauma.



Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that he has since spoken with Trump, and that the president is truly concerned about troops suffering brain injury.



It would be nice to hear this from Trump himself. It's a cruel reflection of the military's lingering ignorance about this signature wound that the commander in chief characterizes it as no big deal.



