The economy usually reigns in presidential elections.



This year in Ohio, that maxim could ring truer than ever — especially if two groups qualify competing economic visions for the Nov. 3 ballot.



In one corner: Ohioans for Raising the Wage, a coalition of community and union organizations to raise the state minimum hourly wage from the current $8.70 to $13 by 2025.



The opposite corner features Republican state lawmakers promoting a measure to make it harder for future lawmakers to raise the state income tax.



The GOP proposal would require a three-fifths vote of the legislature, not the current simple majority, to approve any increase in state income taxes.



The dueling ideas are in the form of proposed changes to the Ohio Constitution, which can be amended only by a statewide vote.



It’s no coincidence the plans are aimed at the presidential ballot. Strategists from left and right are equally skilled at devising ballot issues they believe will motivate their base voters in high-stakes elections.



Ohioans for Raising the Wage is taking the initiative petition route — the only avenue available to progressives, because conservative Republicans control the General Assembly.



The coalition must gather at least 422,958 valid signatures of registered voters by July 1 to make the November ballot.



Legislative Republicans can qualify their anti-income-tax proposal for the ballot simply by getting a three-fifths vote of members in each house of the legislature. They already have supermajorities: 61-39 in the House; 24-9 in the Senate.



Should both amendments qualify, Ohioans will judge a classic progressive-conservative debate over the makings of a good and fair economy.



Progressives will remind voters that Republicans and business chiefs have opposed minimum wage legislation from the outset — since Ohio first adopted a state minimum wage in 1933.



They’ll emphasize the current minimum wage still leaves a full-time worker with a family of three in poverty — $3,000 below the federal poverty line of $21,330.



And they’ll point out the ever-widening gap between those at the top and bottom. Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal think tank, just released a study showing that in 2018 most of Ohio’s largest employers paid their CEOs more than 200 times the pay of typical employees. In 1965, the ratio was 20 to 1.



Ohio conservatives will pump up their base with arguments they’ve been honing for two decades: Income taxes stifle enterprise and make Ohio less competitive among states.



Since 2005, Republicans have led a legislative charge to slash state income taxes by more than a third. Along the way, they’ve eliminated taxes on corporate profits and inheritances.



And, under former Gov. John Kasich, the GOP-controlled legislature allowed owners of limited-liability companies, S corporations and other pass-through entities to pay no income tax on their first $250,000 of income.



If past elections are a guide, conservatives might face a tougher audience in this debate. In November 1983, Ohioans faced twin, GOP-sponsored ballot issues. One would have rescinded an increase in the state income tax; the other would’ve required a three-fifths legislative vote for future tax increases. They failed, 56-44 and 59-41.



More recently, Ohioans voted in 2006 on a minimum wage amendment for the first time. That proposal, to establish a minimum of $6.85, prevailed 57-43.



