What a fantastic thing for the newlyweds, Jonathan and Jeananne Wickham, to do for their wedding gifts, they had their guests donate items for the Wayne County Humane Society. Also made was a cash donation for emergency vet bills.



In this day and age of such waste, it is refreshing to see people with common sense as well as compassion. Best wishes to these newlyweds. And kudos to The Daily Record for making this good news front page news.



Debbie Riggs



Creston