The culture here at Northwestern has been collaborative and student-centered. My instincts and upbringing instilled in me a strong "servant leadership style" that has been a great fit here at Northwestern. Through my 15 years of service here listening to students, parents and community members, along with collaborating with staff, administrators and board members, our students have thrived and graduates have been successful.



The accomplishments of our schools could not have been achieved without strong trust, relationships and collaboration between board members and administrators, in addition to our trust in teachers’ and staffs’ expertise and unwavering focus on what is best for our children. Our students do very well albeit coming from a small, low-wealth, rural school district.



The fact that I personally interact with my school board members and administrators daily, involve them in planning and discussions in an ongoing manner is a tribute to our caring, involved and collaborative school board members and their leadership. I see my board members as regularly as I see my administrators. Board members not only receive a weekly update from me, we discuss situations as they occur, our board members call to talk with me with any questions along the way, two board members meet with me a week prior to every board of education meeting to review and discuss the agenda, ask questions or request additional information. We also provide a sizable board packet full of information 3-4 days prior to the board meetings for review, and yet we still manage to have good dialogue at our board meetings.



Together we have expanded opportunities and prepared our students very, very well. With open communications, with fabulous student achievement presentations at every board meeting, and always with the opportunity for community members to participate and ask questions, we always seek input.



Though I see it up close, as a Northwestern community member I want to "thank you" for your leadership and dedication to our kids Phil Keener, Kim Wellert, Chuck Beck, Laura Woodring, Paula Abrecht.



Jeffrey N. Layton



West Salem



Superintendent



Northwestern Local Schools