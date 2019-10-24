My name is Nicholas McFarren. I am a senior at Orrville High School, and I am writing in support of the Orrville Public Library levy.



The OPL has had a huge impact on me. When I was younger, my family and I would walk down to the library almost every day during the summer. I would participate in the summer reading program every year. After each visit, I would return home with a giant stack of books to reach the 100 book benchmark as soon as humanly possible. I developed a love of reading, and I have been a bookworm ever since.



Reading has made me a better student, it has expanded my world view, and it increased my span of knowledge. The Orrville Public Library has played a large role in this. The library makes my small town feel big. The OPL is also a pillar in the Orrville community. I have witnessed firsthand how active the organization is in improving the world around it. After I aged out of the summer reading program, I volunteered at the library. I helped small children from the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA reach their individual summer reading goals.



This was a reading-tutoring program on the surface. However, this program did not just help the kids become better at reading. The middle school and high school volunteers began to mentor the kids in the process. It is through programs such as this, not to mention the community events and ice cream socials the library offers and facilitates and its dedication to the school system, that I have realized how important the OPL is to Orrville and the people who live here.



In conclusion, the Orrville Public Library has positively impacted my life, and I have seen the amazing effects it has had on other kids and the community. It is for this reason I am encouraging everyone to vote yes for the library levy this Nov. 5. Thank you.



Nicholas McFarren



Orrville