At the bottom of my Republican congressional district Census survey form above my signature I am to certify that the answers I give are my own.

My immediate reaction is to ask those who sent me the survey whether President Trump's policies they support are their own or those of Trump? Trump's are a budget deficit tax cut; a proudly stated bromance with murderous dictator Kim Jong Un; family values skewered with his boasts of grabbing the private parts of women; and his preference for federal powers over states' rights.

We are without a strong traditional Republican Party, which is an essential part of our national political fabric. It's not healthy.

It feels like a tale of two nations, and these are the best of times and the worst of times in that we have a chance to choose a much better road to travel or a much worse one.

Frank Mitchell, Columbus