Let me get this straight: First, Sen. Rob Portman argues that giving a tax break to the wealthiest and big corporations was somehow a good deal for the working and middle classes — who got next to nothing from it (Dispatch.com article, Thursday). Now, he blames Social Security and Medicare — which the working and middle classes have paid into over the course of their working lives — for swelling the federal debt.

In truth, tax expenditures (especially the Trump/GOP tax cuts) are the No. 1 drivers of the debt. Social Security and Medicare Part A are self-funded by workers’ payroll contributions and do not contribute a penny of federal red ink. But Portman wants to “reform” Social Security and Medicare (which is code for benefit cuts) to help pay for the deficit-swelling tax package he supported.

Workers know they will need every dollar of their Social Security and Medicare benefits upon retirement, disability, or the death of a spouse. What Ohioans might not realize is that Social Security provides some $56 billion in stimulus to the state’s economy every year. Cutting benefits would dampen that stimulus effect. Let's not be fooled by Portman’s fiscal sleight of hand.

Max Richtman, president and CEO, National Committee to Preserve Social Security, Washington, D.C.