Ohio’s farmers are enduring a tough year, as more than 1 in 7acres went unplanted this season due to relentless precipitation and flooding. This comes on top of consecutive years of low prices for corn, soybeans, dairy, wheat and pork.

At the same time, Ohio manufacturers are facing uncertain times. Despite solid growth in the years following the Great Recession, U.S. manufacturing has experienced a slowdown during the first half of 2019, spurred by declining global demand and trade disputes.

Manufacturing and agriculture fuel Ohio’s economy. Both could use a shot in the arm.

That is why we are calling on Ohio’s members of Congress to ratify the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement without further delay. By adding more trade certainty and strengthening America’s relationship with its closest allies, this new free-trade structure will provide a long-term boost to our state and national economies.

The USMCA would update the framework established by the 1994 North America Free Trade Agreement, thereby ensuring that Ohio’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors have unrestricted market access to important Canadian and Mexican markets. The new agreement would make improvements over NAFTA in the following areas:

• Rules of Origin: New rules will encourage more goods and materials to be manufactured in the United States.

• Market Access: New commitments will address non-tariff barriers related to trade in remanufactured goods, import licensing and export licensing.

• Labor: USMCA’s labor chapter creates new enforceable standards to help level the playing field for American workers and improve wages and labor conditions in North America.

• Small Business: New customs and trade rules will cut red tape and make it easier for small businesses to tap into foreign markets and participate in cross-border trade.

• Agriculture: Important improvements will secure greater market access for America’s farmers.

How important is free trade to Ohio? Consider that last year, Ohio exported more than $54 billion in goods to 210 countries and territories — and more than half went to Canada and Mexico. It is clearly in our interest to keep North American trade taxes as low as possible.

Canada and Mexico purchase more manufactured goods from Ohio than the rest of the world combined. In fact, Ohio manufacturers in 2018 sold nearly $28 billion of products to our neighboring nations, with the top exports being in transportation equipment ($7.9 billion); chemicals ($2.9 billion); machinery ($2.7 billion); primary metal products ($1.6 billion); plastics and rubber products ($1.5 billion), and fabricated metal products ($1.4 billion).

Approximately 103,000 Ohio manufacturing jobs rely on exports to Canada and Mexico, as 1 in 3 manufacturers in the Buckeye State — mostly small businesses — export to one or both countries.

When you break down what this new agreement means for farmers in Ohio, the outlook is optimistic — as Ohio agriculture’s two largest trading partners are Canada and Mexico, respectively.

We simply cannot afford to let NAFTA expire without enacting USMCA. If tariff-free trade in North America is not upheld by the new deal, Ohio’s manufactured NAFTA exports could face more than $3 billion in extra taxes.

The impact to agriculture would be equally significant as U.S. ag exports to our border neighbors have quadrupled to an impressive $40 billion a year under NAFTA, including a third of Ohio’s farm exports that are currently purchased by Canada and Mexico.

Because so much is at stake for Ohio’s economy and its residents, we are counting on our federal delegation to support ratification of the USMCA to avoid a potential economic catastrophe.

Currently, the Trump administration is negotiating the best way forward with members of Congress in both parties, particularly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats. Ohio needs all sides to move this process forward quickly and to do so together.

As members of Congress return to Washington, we respectfully ask them to urge their leaders to move forward with the USMCA. It’s time to put aside politics and deliver a needed stimulus for Ohio’s industries, workers and consumers.

Eric Burkland is president of the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, and Adam Sharp is executive vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.