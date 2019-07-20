As I sit here on the beach in Myrtle Beach, I can scarcely believe it has been 50 years since I watched Neil Armstrong descend the ladder of the Lunar Excursion Module to set foot on the moon. The first time in known history mankind left planet #arth to inhabit, however briefly, another celestial body; to this day no other nation’s people have ever duplicated this feat.



To most people of the world in 1969, this event was characterized as "exceptional" to the tenth power. To some, even god-like. I asked a young man today who had declared an interest in aerospace technology, if he was aware of the fact that it would be the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and "Buzz" Aldrin’s moon landing in just three short days; he was not.



I distinctly remember my father allowing me to stay home from school the day Apollo 12 landed on the moon. It was the only occasion my father would ever grant me such grace regarding school attendance; we watched it on the television together. By the time we got to Apollo 17, America had already landed and safely returned, 10 of her citizens to the surface of our moon and back; two more citizens claiming moon travel didn’t seem so unusual anymore.



When you think about it, that is exactly what makes America so exceptional among nations. We do the impossible again and again until it becomes every day, and then we move on to the next "impossible" challenge.



I grew up cutting my teeth on the Gemini and Apollo programs. I am in awe every time I stand next to a Saturn V rocket or an Apollo Command Module capsule.



Unlike the people who sought to become gods by building towers into the sky, America sought to understand better the universe God had created by venturing ever farther into it. On the 50th anniversary of what no other nation of people has accomplished, let all Americans pray that God blesses America to continue to lead the world’s nations in exceptional firsts.



Tim Bible



West Salem