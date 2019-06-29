On behalf of the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee, I would like to invite the Ashland community to our beautiful historic theater in Loudonville.



Built in 1909, it will take you back in time to a replica of the Ford Theatre in Washington, D.C. You will find the admission perhaps not at a nickel but $3 for kids 3-18, $4 for seniors and $5 for adults for recent movies. Our mission of restoring the Ohio Theatre and providing educational, recreational, and cultural activities to our community has made it a treasure.



Upcoming movies are Aladdin, July 2 at 1 p.m. and June 30 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Spiderman Far From Home, July 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7 p.m. and July 7 and 14 at 2 p.m.; Toy Story 4 and The Lion King are coming soon.



The First Knox summer series of family movies are every Tuesday at 1 p.m.



Auditions for the youth Snow White Variety Show are Aug. 12 and 14. Visit he website, www.theohiotheatre.com, for more information. Like us on Facebook!



Come and enjoy time together eating popcorn and refreshments at a reasonable rate and make us part of your summertime fun.



Mona McMullen



Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee