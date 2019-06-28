



All the members of the Board of Directors of the Transformation Network, as well as all of its employees and supporters, are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred recently at the Almond Tree Inn, which our organization owns and operates.



We pray for the speedy recovery of Elizabeth Bunnell and we pray for the Maust family as they come to grips with the loss of Timothy. And we also pray for the souls of the four young people who are accused of committing these crimes. Situations like these are all too common in places outside of Ashland, but they are becoming much to common right here in our own county.



The Times-Gazette in its Thursday, June 13 edition, had an article entitled the "Available options for homeless dwindling." In it, they identified that most places that had taken people with felony convictions, were in mental or drug rehabilitation or were homeless have stopped taking these people.



Karen Carroll, of Appleseed Community Health, stated only the Transformation Network now provides emergency housing in the county for those in need of such emergency shelter.



The Transformation Network believes that only by the grace of God, which can only be fully received by people and used by a community when they are willing to submit to God and acknowledge him, can the problems that have become so systemic in our society begin to be truly addressed and solved.



The Transformation Network has continually strived to improve all aspects of the Almond Tree Inn so that it can best meet the needs of the residents that come to live there, whether that stay be for a day, a week, or longer.



Given the tragedy that has happened there and the ongoing tragedies happening everywhere in our society, we are going to expedite this process of improvement so we can better meet the needs of its residents, to help transform their lives so they can develop into the people God designed them to be.



As the T-G article referenced earlier identified, with the reduced number of housing options available in the county, the problems associated with housing people with felony convictions, mental or drug rehabilitation issues or are just homeless are not getting better by not having shelters for them and the problems are clearly becoming worse.



We hope that the community will see the need for the type of ministry the Transformation Network is providing and will help us improve our facilities and offerings so we can constantly improve the services we provide to the community. The Transformation Network is in its 20th year of serving people, and the board asks for the community’s support and prayers as we work to meet the needs God has placed in front of us.



Greg McFarlin is a member of the Transformation Network Board of Directors, and writing on behalf of the entire board.