Are Ohio gun-rights absolutists so blind in their zeal that they actually believe a pamphlet spelling out the legal responsibilities of gun owners is a mortal threat?



More important, does House Speaker Larry Householder really think he has to be at the beck and call of people so unreasonable?



It sure seemed so on Wednesday, when the Speaker, a Republican from Glenford, ordered that a radical gun rights bill be shorn of an amendment that would require anyone buying a gun to be given a one-page brochure with gun safety and legal information.



Householder declared on Facebook: "Ohio Gun Owners said in emails to my office that this amendment ‘can get gun owners killed.’ I take statements like that very seriously." He went on to say that he had told the bill’s sponsors to "go out and get the votes to clean this bill up."



By Thursday the flap had died down — the gun owners were OK with the brochure amendment and it remained in the bill with very minor changes. But the hubbub shows how loath most Republican legislators are to displease the gun lobby, however unhinged the complaint may be.



The underlying bill in question, House Bill 178, is extreme. It would strip away the safeguards that were supposed to assure everyone that people carrying concealed weapons would be responsible: No more license or training required and no more duty to inform a police officer in a traffic stop that you have a concealed weapon in your car.



The problem with the brochure, from the viewpoint of a group called Ohio Gun Owners, is that it would remind gun owners of one restriction that remains, for now, in Ohio law: their "duty to retreat," or the obligation to flee from a confrontation, if possible, before using deadly force.



To most people, the duty to retreat is common sense, a recognition that the Second Amendment does not give people the right to kill other people just because they are frightened. To gun fundamentalists, the duty to retreat is akin to guilty-until-proven-innocent, because someone who has shot someone else has to prove that he acted in self-defense. They ask, "What about the presumption of innocence?"



But in cases where the duty to retreat is an issue, there is no doubt about who shot whom. A person asking to be excused for shooting someone should have to justify the action.



Gun zealots would dearly love to see a "stand-your-ground" law in Ohio, which would erase the duty to retreat. They maintain that requiring people to think before firing a gun robs them of the ability to defend themselves; hence the notion that the safety-and-responsibility pamphlet could "get gun owners killed."



Even with the amendment issue resolved, Householder has said the unlicensed-carry bill won’t be voted on until after lawmakers’ summer break. He said he wants the House Criminal Justice Committee to consider it, acknowledging that law enforcement agencies oppose it, as they do most measures that put more guns into more hands.



We appreciate Householder’s willingness to listen to remaining concerns about the bill and to have it reviewed by the Criminal Justice Committee, which includes many attorneys. It needs to be studied with a more critical eye than that of the Federalism Committee, which seems to exist largely to dismantle gun regulations.



— The Columbus Dispatch