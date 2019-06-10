There’s been a lot of chatter around women’s issues in recent weeks.



Some of it comes from historic milestones: The 100th anniversary of Congress approving the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing a woman’s right to vote, took place June 4.



Some of it coincides with a major sporting event: The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place in France.



But most of it comes from current events. The level of rancor over abortion has reached fever pitch in recent months, to say nothing of the continuing fallout from the #MeToo movement and a myriad of other flash points.



Witnessing all this, one thought has recurred in my head the last few years. It’s a question that I have to ask.



Guys, why do we hate women so much?



The immediate, reflexive response from most men will be something like this: "I don’t hate women. I respect women. I love my wife/my girlfriend/my mother/my daughter/my sister/my niece."



I understand why this is the go-to response. After all, the women closest to us are the ones we interact with most.



Guys, first, thank you for saying/believing that, because there are far too many men who can’t seem to extend love or respect to women in their own family. The statistics about domestic abuse and sexual assaults within families are staggering. The Centers for Disease Control note that 1 in 4 American women experiences domestic violence in their lifetime — and that number is almost certainly underreported.



However, such sentiment is mostly irrelevant.



I’m not talking about how you treat women you’re close to, or even a specific woman.



I’m talking about women in general.



Why is that, in 2019, it seems when the subject of women’s rights is discussed, most men still seem in the mode of quiet (or loud) hostility, indifference or pained silence, even as they look around and realize how bad things are? I point the finger at myself for being in the last category.



When it comes to women’s issues, why can’t most of us be bothered?



Equal pay between men and women? Most men still concentrate solely on own their own paychecks, not acknowledging women still make on average 80 percent of what men do for the same work, according to the US Census Bureau.



Provide basic safety for women? That’s their responsibility, men say, or just shrug at notion. This despite the fact that, as early as 2005, the United Nations said that violence against women is a global pandemic.



Bodily autonomy for women? For many men, the life of a microscopic embryo or fetus seems to carry more weight than that of a living woman.



There’s a word for people who don’t have bodily autonomy, who can be subject to violence with impunity and who aren’t compensated for their labor. Forgive me for believing slavery was outlawed in the United States in 1865.



I work in the world of sports, which is an area that shows both how much women have progressed and how far they have to go.



The Women’s World Cup is a prime example. Over the next month, hundreds of millions of people will watch women playing soccer, with no accompanying men’s games, unlike the Olympics. Having such an audience would have been unthinkable 30 years ago.



The U.S. women have become the gold standard for women’s soccer — yet they find themselves in a legal fight with U.S. Soccer Federation, alleging gender bias in pay, access to training facilities and transportation.



In the world of basketball, the statistics don’t lie. in 2018, the maximum salary for a WNBA player is $115,500 per season for six-year veterans. The starting salary for NBA players is $560,000 — with many NBA veterans making eight figures a year.



Unequal gender pay has been an issue since the 1800s, when women entered the factories during the industrial revolution. What reason is there — other than gender bias — for this to continue in 2019?



Sexism is like air pollution: It envelopes us, yet only the most wretched or extreme instances of it grab our attention (and even these are dismissed by some men).



I don’t profess to know how to answer this issue, nor do I hold any high moral authority. I’ve been as guilty of objectifying or sexist thoughts in my life.



But if we truly love women — if we don’t hate them, like many of us honestly want to believe — what can we do?



For starters, can we acknowledge women are human beings, subject to same rights, respect, responsibility and dignity that men have?



For too many men, that just seems like something they’re not interested in.



Reporter Michael Leonard can be reached at 330-541-9442, mleonard@recordpub.com or @MLeonard_GHO