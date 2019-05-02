Vote! Be a hero to our children and our schools!



• Passing the Northwestern Permanent Improvement Levy will provide the necessary funds to maintain, repair, and replace our HVAC systems, aging roofs, other systems, and facilities.



• PI (Permanent Improvement) funds can be used only for tangible items with a life expectancy of 5-plus years.



• This Levy duration is for 5 years – 2020-2025. After this, it would need to be renewed.



• Our current 1.7-mill bond for the school facilities ends in 2024. These funds will no longer be collected after December 2024.



• The current PI Levy ends December 2019 and has not been increased since 1989, yet PI items have continued to increase over these past 30 years.



• Regarding the PI funds, we have received $240,000 for the past 30 years and these funds have not increased. We are asking only for an increase for what is needed.



• The original millage of the current PI tax voted on in 1989 was 2.8 mills and we are increasing to 4 mills. This PI levy has generated $240,000 annually. The additional millage will increase this by an estimated $160,000 annually.



Tax Impact Information:



The additional 1.2 mills on a $100,000 home: $100,000 X 0.35 X 0.0012/12 = $3.50 per month.



Chuck Beck



West Salem