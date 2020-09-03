Obituaries

Virginia L. Snyder 1924 - 2020

STOW - Virginia L. Snyder, 96, passed away September 2, 2020 after battling shingles. Virginia was born in 1924 in Warren Ohio, daughter of Charles and Florence Lowry. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She then moved to New York City, where she lived alone as a young piano student at Juilliard. She finished her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Music Education at the University of Michigan, where she met her husband Carl. They were lifelong Michigan fans. Ginnie and Carl spent decades living and teaching in Dayton, Columbus, and Toledo. Over the years, she taught many piano students in her home, and directed children's choirs at church. Ginnie and Carl moved to Stow in 1979 and spent their retirement years building a thriving print­ing business. Ginnie's greatest love was for her husband and family. Ginnie was a member of United Methodist Church in Stow for 40 years, where she had many cherished friends. She enjoyed singing in the choir and playing in the handbell choir. Ginnie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Carl. She leaves her three children and their spouses: Mark (Leila) Snyder, Nancy (Ed) VandenBulke, and Karen (Tony) Crasi; six grandchildren: Aaron (Theana) Snyder, Michael (Lindsay) Snyder, Jennifer (Ryan) Downing, Amy (Brian) Novar, Julie (Andy) Ebersbach, and Marina Crasi; and nine great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 .• the family will be having a private celebration of life for Ginnie. The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Mulberry Gardens Assist­ed Living for their kind and loving care, and to Asana Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to grinrescue.org (golden retriever rescue), The National Shingles Foundation, or to a charity of your choice .