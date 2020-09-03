Obituaries

Marjorie B. Cashen February 21, 1922 - August 29, 2020

Marjorie Barbara Cashen (nee Hornyak), 98, of Stow, Ohio, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio. The months of isolation brought on by the pandemic hurried her along to the peace and union with God. Marjorie lived in Madison, Ohio, Bradenton, Florida, and most recently, Stow, Ohio over the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Cashen; parents, Marie and Edward Hornyak; sister, Marie (Frank) Torma; and brother, and Edward Hornyak. Marjorie is survived by her brother, Robert (Marlene) Hornyak; sister-in-law, Mary Hornyak; and her many nieces and nephews who will always love and miss her dearly. A funeral mass officiated by Fr. Pete Colletti will take place on Thursday September 17, 2020 at 11am at St. Eugene Catholic Church 1821 Munroe Falls Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, with an hour of visitation prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Eugene Catholic Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Briarwood Assisted Living for their compassion and care over the years.