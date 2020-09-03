Obituaries

Marian J. Bohler March 21, 1927 - September 1, 2020

MEDINA - Marian J. Bohler, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Medina, Ohio. Marian was born March 21, 1927, to Joseph and Mary (Sidoti) Madal in Cleveland, Ohio. Marian treasured her time with family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was devoted to her faith and her church. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Hugo “Al” and son David. She is survived by her sons Craig (Kathleen), Randy, and daughter Heidi (Raymond Radigan). Loving sister of Nancy (Chuck), Joe (Joanne), Bette (Bill), Dorothy (Bob), and Carole (Ed). Marian was a caring nana to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. As longtime residents of Bedford, Ohio, Marian and Al were hard working parents who raised four children and were active members of their community. In retirement, Marian and Al moved to Hudson, Ohio. Marian lived her remaining years in Medina. Marian will be laid to rest on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in a private service at Markillie Cemetery in Hudson, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve (www.hospicewr.org). Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com