Obituaries

Irene Rae Metz July 31, 1935 - August 31, 2020

Irene Rae Sanders Leach Metz died on August 31, 2020 after a long illness. She was born on July 31, 1935 to parents Julian and Louise Sanders in Akron, Ohio. Irene spent most of her life in her beloved hometown of Cuyahoga Falls. She was a proud graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High Class of 1953, a majorette with the band and later helped with class reunions for many years. Her lifelong love for dancing began taking lessons and teaching at the Charles Boyd Dance Studio and later she became a professional tap dancer with the Hugh Johnson Trio along with lifelong friend, Carolee (Don) McCardle. Irene was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society first volunteering at the museum, then becoming a board member, treasurer, and curator. She was a dedicated and active member of the First Congregational Church of Tallmadge for 45 years and professionally worked for numerous local firms including Reuther Mold and Manufacturing with her sisters and as CFO of Publishing Solutions, Inc. Irene was best known, however, for her commitment and love to her family and friends. As a Daughter, Sister, Cousin, Wife, Mother, Aunt, Great Aunt, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother and friend, Irene’s passion and love knew no bounds. She always respected, considered, prayed, and supported everyone in a loving way. Life presented many challenges, but she was able to overcome them with her intelligence, faith, commitment and unbounded love. Irene’s death was preceded by her parents, in-laws Al and Anna Leach, Cleo and Dola Metz, her sister, Margie Anquillare, her first husband Tom Leach, of 18 years, her second husband Ed Metz, of 40 years, stepchildren Deborah Metz-Andrews (Robert) and Russ Metz, brothers-in-law Bill Anquillare, Sonny Cargill and Mike Voscinar. She is survived by her sisters, Rita Cargill and Janet Voscinar, sons, Dale and Ray Leach (Jennifer Dye), stepdaughter Tracie Childress; nine grandchildren; Hannah and Audrey Leach, Rachel (Chad) Gamble, Charlie (Ashley) Childress, Allison Childress, Danielle (Frank) Phillips, Nicole Andrews, Dawn Michelle (Justin) Henderson, David Andrews, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews. Irene also had a special relationship with Keith (Stephanie) Stewart, a dear friend of the family who she considered a son. A private service will be held for family and close friends. An online Zoom celebration will take place on Sunday, September 13th at 11 am. If you would like to attend the online celebration, please send an email to irenecelebration@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society, 2083 Cook Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To send condolences or sign the guest book, visit cliffordshoemaker.com. Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-928-2147. July 31, 1935 - August 31, 2020