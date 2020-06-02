CUYAHOGA FALLS – Rev. John H. Ryan, 74, died May 30, 2020.



Born in Ravenna, he was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls since 1998. John had been employed with Rotek as a machinist, retiring in 2007. He served as minister of Freedom Congregational Church for more than 30 years and was most recently a member of Chapel of Prayer Baptist Church. John had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his dog Sadie. Above all, John loved his family and the time he spent with them.



Preceded in death by brothers, Frank and David; and sisters, Betty and Jan, he is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Linda Ryan; sons, John (Rhonda) and Stephen Ryan; daughter, Katy (Rodney) Gisztl; grandchildren, Courtney (Richard) Gilliam, John Matthew (Asia) Ryan, Zeke Ryan and Connor Gisztl; sister, Marlene Broyles; four great-grandchildren with one on the way.



Visitation was held at Redmon Funeral Home and a private funeral service was held.



Should friends desire, memorials contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. (CFNP, 6/7/20)