CUYAHOGA FALLS - Eugene (Gene) Heyden, 69, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 29, 2020.



He was born in Passau, Germany and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Mr. Heyden was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. serving during the Vietnam Era. Gene was President of Heyden Mold & Bench Co., Inc. He started this business in the basement of his home and this year is the 40th Anniversary of his Company’s operation. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, family vacations, cooking and exercising. He was an avid member of the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium for 35 years. He was also an avid sports fan and gardener. He and his wife Lynn enjoyed dancing. All of that being said, he would drop everything for his beloved grandchildren.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Rosa (Nagy) Heyden; sister and brother-in-law, Veronika and Klause Fleischer; brother, John Heyden; sister, Anna Dick; brother-in-law, Ernie Hindinger Sr; and special nephew, Karl Fleischer. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna Lynn Heyden; son, Eugene (Gene) "GK" Heyden; daughter and son-in-law, Elsa and Ryan Kilbane; grandchildren, Grace, Ryan Jr. and Colin; sisters and brother-in-law, Maria and Joe Reich and Olga Hindinger; and brother and sisters-in-law, Tony and Mary Heyden and Louisa Heyden.



The family will receive friends Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. [*COVID-19 Restrictions are in effect. Everyone MUST wear a Mask and maintain six-foot distances at the Funeral Home and at the Church.*] Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to John Owen’s Adventure @ joainc.org; St. Joseph Church or St. Albert the Great Roman Catholic Church in North Royalton, Ohio. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls, CFNP, 6/7/20)