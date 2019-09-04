Pennye Y. Stewart, 68, of Kennedale, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019.



She was the daughter of the late Frederick G. Stewart and Eleanor Stewart Kellett, of Newcomerstown, born Dec. 5, 1950, in Dennison. She was a 1969 graduate of Lake Worth High School, Lake Worth, Texas.



She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Taryn Channing Stewart, of Denton, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law, Debora and Kenny Felton; her step-father, Walter Kellett; nephews Mathew Felton, Clint S. Guy and Kirk Kitzmann; and niece, Kendra R. Felton, of Newcomerstown.



She is survived by a son and grandson, Ryon S. and Austin Marusak, of Ardmore, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Devon Riley Lawdermilk, of Arlington, Texas, Layla Grace Herrinton, of Denton, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Melba and Steve Guy, of Newcomerstown; a special aunt, Marjorie Burton, of Lake Worth, Texas; a special niece, Christie Kitzmann, of Newcomerstown; nephews, Jeremy Guy, Terry Felton, Blake Felton, Brandon Felton; close friends Beryl Shuck, of Newcomerstown and Denise Harrell, Rhonda Wright and Debbie McPherson Mathews, of Texas; and many aunts, uncles, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel’s Hospice of Fort Worth, Texas, 2501 Parkview Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76102, in Pennye’s name.