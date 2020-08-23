We've lived in Hudson since 1978. We love this city and how it has been managed over the years. We value our friends, including the president of City Council, Bill Wooldredge.



My question is why are some of our new leaders attacking Wooldredge? How many of these attackers have accomplished what Bill has by being the co-founder of the Hudson Community Foundation, which is celebrating it's 20th year with assets in the neighborhood of $20 million?



Wooldredge also created the Hudson City Schools Student Endowment Fund. The fund continues to provide money to needy families, with children, in Hudson anonymously.



He has been on Council for 11 years, three as president, was the president of the Hudson Economic Development Corporation for 10 years, a member of the Akron Children's Hospital board for 38 years, three as chairman, and for 40 years was on the Salvation Army board.



We longtime residents are disturbed about Wooldredge being attacked by some so-called new leaders because he used his city e-mail server a few times by mistake. They are attempting to push this outstanding Hudson citizen off council. In my opinion this is far from being a major mistake, nor a costly one for the city.



I wonder how many of these attackers have done the same thing a time or two in their offices? I suspect that Bill Wooldredge has accomplished more than his attackers combined. Those who are attempting to get Bill to resign, should get to work and complete the city's important projects. Bill Wooldredge is not the problem, he is part of Hudson's long time success.



Frank M. Youngwerth, Hudson