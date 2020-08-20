TALLMADGE – The county has given more direction on how to spend the CARES Act funds and the city is adding up the salaries of its safety forces to take advantage of the grant money.



Finance Director Mollie Gilbride said the city of Tallmadge is receiving $492,375 from the county and $608,096 from the state in CARES Act funds to help with expenses related to COVID-19.



The county is pushing it out to the communities and created a payroll support grant program, she said. The county determined about 25% of the fire payroll expenses and 15% of police payroll expenses would be allowed.



"The city must spend the funds on payroll support for first responders – police and fire – within the city and additional duties related to the program," Gilbride said.



City council previously in June passed legislation to accept CARES Act funds from the state and passed legislation Aug. 13 to accept funds from the county.



"Those funds must be kept separate for tracking purposes," Gilbride said.



Although both funds are CARES Act money, they have different sources and different qualifications, she added.



The guidance for the state funds is broad, but the county is telling municipalities what they can spend it on.



"The state fund is more fluid and has flexibility but there are questions on what did they mean," Gilbride said. "We don’t want to spend the money and be told we spent it wrong and have to pay it back."



The city will use the county funds first to supplement fire and police payroll and determine if they need more and could use the state CARES Act money.



"I’ve gone back to payroll from March 1 through the last pay period of Aug. 14," Gilbride said. "I’ve calculated what that looks like and want clarification on whether benefits like health care are covered. I haven’t calculated what we may need to use from state funds."



Gilbride said her goal for the next council meeting on Aug. 27 will be to have a specific list of what the city will spend the money on and legislation to appropriate the funds and have council vote to give permission to spend them.



The city will cover the big expenses of payroll support for first responders within the city from March 1 through Dec. 31 under the grant which will free up money for smaller expenses like PPE and hand sanitizer, she said.



"It makes it easier for reporting and auditing to do it this way," Gilbride said.



Whatever money is used to pay for safety forces will be offset in the general fun and help the city overall, Gilbride said.



The CARES Act funds are a result of House Bill 481 to aid coronavirus response in Ohio communities.



Tallmadge also has a third grant from FEMA in another fund to pay for other items in the city, such as hand sanitizer, with a local match of 25% and CARES money can be used for that.



"We are going to try to recoup as much as we can," Gilbride said.



Mayor David Kline said the city’s income tax is good but the CARES Act money will help to subsidize it for items related to COVID-19.



"Any dollar we can get in helps the bottom line of the budget," Kline said. "It’s not wasted money. We’re spending on safety forces and PPE to make it safe around here."



Kline said initially the county and state weren’t clear on how the city could spend the money and had to wait to spend it correctly.



"We think we know how to spend it now," Kline said. "If we don’t spend it correctly, we have to pay it back. We will go by the guidelines they set for us."



Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com