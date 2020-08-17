COLUMBUS — Before you know it there will be homework, the days will get shorter, and temperatures cooler. As summer winds down, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors.



On the Water:



• Wear a life jacket. ODNR urges everyone to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating and when wading and fishing in rivers, lakes, or streams. For more information on life jacket safety, visit safeboatingcampaign.com/life-jackets.



• Boat sober. Alcohol can impair a boater's judgment, balance, vision, and reaction time. Intoxicated passengers can easily slip, fall overboard, or suffer other life-threatening accidents. Boaters whose blood alcohol content level exceeds the state limit of 0.08% can expect to be arrested for Boating Under the Influence (BUI).



• File a float plan. Boaters should let people know where they are going and when they expect to return.



• Don’t swim alone. When swimming in one of Lake Erie’s designated swim areas or in one of Ohio’s inland lakes, swim with a friend.



• Don’t swim out to help someone in the water without having a flotation device. If someone needs help, throw anything that floats to them such as a life jacket/ring, cooler, or inflated beach toy. Seek help from others and call 911.



On the Path:



• Stay on the trail when hiking. It is critical for visitors to remain on trail while hiking to ensure their safety and protect native species. Visitors should not climb rocks or lean over waterfalls or cliffs.



• Bring water and a high-energy snack. Make sure to have plenty of water to stay hydrated while hiking. A good snack will help keep hikers energized, especially during longer hikes.



• Dress in layers. Wearing different layers will allow hikers to be comfortable as the temperature fluctuates throughout the day.



• Wear sturdy shoes. Hikers should wear shoes that protect their feet and are appropriate and comfortable for long hikes.



• When hiking alone, check in with others about leaving and returning. Cellphones may not have good reception on the trails, so hikers should tell others where they will be hiking and when they expect to return.



• Plan ahead. Shorter hikes may be ideal opportunities to see different birds or animals so bring a camera, a pair of binoculars, and field guides to make your hike even more enjoyable.



COVID-19 Safety Protocols:



• Stay home if you are sick.



• Wear a mask. Masks are required when you are indoors or when you are outdoors and unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others



• Keep your distance. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and other visitors.



• Keep it Small. Avoid gathering in groups of more than 10.



• Avoid crowded areas. If a parking lot is full, move on to a different area or come back later. Cars parked illegally on roadways or grassy areas will be ticketed or towed.



• Sanitize. Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it and/or wash your hands with soap and water before and after you participate in an activity outdoors.



No matter where you visit, always plan to keep Ohio’s public areas safe, clean, and beautiful by carrying out any trash that you carry in. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all.



Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov for more information.